IMF/World Bank event in focus today - Rabobank

Analysts at Rabobank suggest that more interesting headlines will follow from the IMF/World Bank Event, which will be opened by World Bank President Jim Yong Kim at 14:45 CET.

Key Quotes

“We have also got several Fed speakers, among which Powell and Brainard. There is also a good chance (it’s a tentatively scheduled speech) that President Trump will notify the world today about his decision of what to do with the Iran Nuclear Agreement and in particular whether the country is noncompliant with the pact.”

“Staying with chess terms, Trump’s European allies may be thinking more in line with the touch-move rule (i.e. if a player deliberately touches a piece on the board when it is his turn to move, then he must move or capture that piece if it is legal to do so) as they seem reluctant to recant their decision as long as the IAEA inspections show that Iran is abiding by it.”