IMF raises global growth outlook to 6% in 2021 from 5.5% in January's forecast

The International Monetary Fund announced Tuesday that it raised its outlook for global economic growth to 6% this year from 5.5% in January's forecasts, as reported by Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"IMF 2021 forecast would mark fastest global growth pace since 1976 led by strong US rebound."

"IMF raises US 2021 growth outlook by 1.3% 6.4%, fastest pace since the early 1980s; most other economies also see a boost."

"Multispeed recoveries reflect differences in vaccine rollout, the extent of policy support and structural factors."

"IMF points to a high degree of uncertainty in the economic outlook, much depends on the success of COVID-19 vaccine rollout."

Market reaction

The S&P 500 Futures edged modestly higher after this report and were last seen losing only 0.05% on a daily basis at 4,065.