IMF on New Zealand: Fiscal and monetary support should not be withdrawn prematurely

New Zealand's sound management of covid-19 has enabled faster-than-expected economic recovery, says IMF staff report.

However, it also states that ''while no additional stimulus needed, fiscal and monetary support should not be withdrawn prematurely.''

Meanwhile, last week, the Treasury stated that it is leading work across government on New Zealand's economic response to COVID-19, to:

cushion the financial blow to whānau and families, workers, businesses and communities from the impacts of COVID-19

position New Zealand for recovery, and

reset and rebuild our economy.

''Our advice has supported the Government to put in place a broad range of initiatives. While it has been important to move quickly to limit the economic damage of COVID-19, we are also working to measure the effectiveness of this spending and inform decisions about any further measures that may be necessary.''

''The Treasury is also taking a longer-term view, providing ongoing advice to the Government about how the evolving global situation might impact New Zealand’s economic resilience and the intergenerational wellbeing of New Zealanders, and the options for recovery.''

As for the state of the currency, the Kiwi is higher once again today and rebounded off lows when risk appetite lifted overnight with the S&P500 at a new high.

''Looking ahead, the battle lines are likely to be drawn around economic performance and vaccine rollouts ... with NZ having led the charge higher, the risk is others catch up, potentially weighing on the NZD,'' analysts at ANZ Bank argued.

''But for now folks are seemingly happy to get back onto the soft dollar story and own risk currencies like AUD and NZD.''