IHS Markit sees 2017 German growth exceeding 2%By Dhwani Mehta
Alongside the releases of the Euro area flash manufacturing PMIs, IHS Markit came out with its report on the German growth outlook this year.
Trevor Balchin, a senior economist at IHS Markit noted: “Underlying economic growth remains strong. The PMI data for the third quarter so far and the upward revisions to official data suggest that IHS Markit’s current growth forecast for 2017 -- at 2 percent -- is likely to be raised.”
