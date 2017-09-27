Ifo’s Fuest: Strong EUR cannot cloud the good mood among German exporters

Ifo’s Fuest: Strong EUR cannot cloud the good mood among German exportersBy Dhwani Mehta
The Ifo economic institute head Clemens Fuest said on Wednesday, the positive sentiment seen around the German exporters cannot be weighed down by a stronger Euro.
Ifo’s indicator for export expectations rose to 18.7 points in September from 18.2 in the previous month.
Key Quotes:
“The strong euro cannot cloud the good mood among exporters at the moment. The most important driver for German exports remains the euro zone.”
“Only the automobile industry had to cope with a noticeable damper. At the moment there are hardly any opportunities for export growth.”
