IFO’s Fuest: ECB should start exit from expansive MonPol - RTRS

Ahead of the ECB monetary policy decision later during the day, Clemens Fuest, President at IFO Institute, was quoted saying (via Reuters) that ECB should start exit from expansive monetary policy.

He further added that ECB should reduce monthly bond purchases by EUR10 billion per month from April.

Meanwhile, the EUR/USD pair built on its recovery move from multi-day lows and is currently place closer to session highs near mid-1.0500s.