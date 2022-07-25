Following the release of the German IFO Business Survey, the institute’s Economist Klaus Wohlrabe said that “companies expect significant deterioration in business in coming months.”
Additional quotes
High energy prices and gas shortages weigh on the economy.
Germany is on brink of recession.
In services sector, business climate has deteriorated significantly.
more to come ..
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured around 1.0200 on dismal German data
EUR/USD is trading on the back foot at around 1.0200, as the US dollar holds the bounce amid a risk-off market mood. Global economic slowdown worries persist amid the Fed and US GDP week. Germany's IFO data disappointed in July.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.2000 despite mixed sentiment
GBP/USD is recovering ground above 1.2000, despite a steady US dollar and a mixed market sentiment. The UK political uncertainty and worries over recession offset expectations of a 50 bps BOE rate hike in August.
Gold remains on the defensive, downside seems cushioned
Gold edged lower on Monday amid modest USD strength and an uptick in the US bond yields. Recession fears weighed on investors’ sentiment and offered some support to the XAU/USD.
Three reasons why Ethereum Classic is a sleeping giant
Vitalik Buterin commented on Ethereum Classic and its community in his recent talk at the Ethereum Community Conference. He affirmed that ETC is the original Ethereum chain and retains the blockchain prior to the attack.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!