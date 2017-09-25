IFO Chief Economist: Germany cannot rule out new election

IFO Chief Economist: Germany cannot rule out new electionBy Dhwani Mehta
Comments from the IFO Chief Economist hit the wires last hour, following the releases of downbeat German IFO business surveys.
Key Headlines:
Germany cannot rule out new election
"Jamaica" coalition will be hard to form
No indications of change of course for German economy
German Q3 GDP will be somewhat weaker than in first 2 quarters but will have very good year
