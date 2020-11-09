IEA’s Sadamori: New western lockdowns likely to push down global oil demand forecast

Fresh lockdown measures imposed in Europe to contain the COVID-19 contagion is likely to lower the global oil demand outlook, Keisuke Sadamori, the International Energy Administration (IEA) Director for Energy Markets and Security, said in a Reuters interview on Monday.
Additional quotes
“Major parts of the European continent are in lockdown. This would surely work toward the negative side.”
“We certainly expect this time for there to be a lower impact than the last lockdown ... This time schools are kept open and some of the stores are still open.”
“The oil and gas industry, in the US in particular, is looking at the outcome of this election with a huge amount of interest.”
“If the Democrats plan for radical energy low-carbon transformation -- if the Senate remains in the hands of Republicans, there will be obstacles to that legislation. Overall, we need to see the entire outcome.”
Note that IEA is due to publish its next report on the oil market on Thursday.
Market reaction
The above comments dragged the US oil down to daily lows of $37.76 before the bulls regained control.
WTI trades at $38.12, up 2.64% on a daily basis, as of writing.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from highs as markets find some calm
EUR/USD has been extending its gains after networks called Democrat Biden the victor of the elections. Markets are eyeing further responses and coronavirus headlines. ECB President Lagarde has refrained from commenting on the economy.
GBP/USD falls below 1.3150 as Brexit talks are eyed
GBP/USD has fallen off the highs and trades below 1.3150 as Brexit talks continue. BOE Governor Bailey speaks later. The safe-haven dollar is on the back foot after Biden was called president.
XAU/USD eases from multi-week tops, still comfortable above $1950 level
A softer tone surrounding the USD assisted gold to gain some traction on Monday. Speculations of further easing by the Fed further benefitted the yellow metal. The prevalent risk-on mood seemed to be the only factor capping any strong gains.
Forex Today: Markets, gold extend gains after Biden called winner, central bankers eyed
Markets in risk-on after networks called Democrat Joe Biden as the winner of the elections. Apart from further election responses, speeches by central bankers, Brexit, and coronavirus developments are eyed.
WTI gains 2.0% amid market optimism on US election results
WTI seesaws around the intraday high of $38.64, up 1.95% intraday, while heading into Monday’s European session. In doing so, the oil benchmark extends late Friday’s corrective recovery while parting ways from the previous two-day declines.