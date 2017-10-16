IEA's Birol - With current policies, oil market may rebalance in 2018

IEA's Birol - With current policies, oil market may rebalance in 2018By Omkar Godbole
Dr. Fatih Birol, Executive Director of the Paris-based International Energy Agency (IEA) says the oil market could rebalance in 2018 if the current policies (global output deal) are maintained, but warns that geopolitical factors may play spoilsport.
