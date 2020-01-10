IEA’s Birol sees a well-supplied oil market in 2020

The International Energy Agency (IEA) Chief Fatih Birol said on Friday that he sees a well-supplied oil market in 2020.

No further comments are out from Birol.

Earlier today, the IEA said in its latest report that India's oil demand growth is set to overtake China by mid-2020s.

Meanwhile, the US oil, WTI, remains depressed near four-week lows below $59.50 levels.