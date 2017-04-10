IEA's Birol - Oil price gains to be capped by non-OPEC producers

IEA's Birol - Oil price gains to be capped by non-OPEC producersBy Omkar Godbole
The International Energy Agency [IEA] head Fatih Birol told Reuters that non-OPEC producers, who are not part of the production cut deal, continue to raise crude oil supply, which would cap oil rally in the near future.
Key quotes
The production growth from non-OPEC countries is still there so I do not expect a price rise in the near future
