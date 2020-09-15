IEA sees oil demand recovery decelerating for rest of 2020

The International Energy Agency (IEA) released its latest oil market report this Tuesday and expects a recovery in oil demand to decelerate markedly during the second half of 2020. IEA reduced 2020 crude oil demand forecast by 200,000 bpd to 91.7 million bpd. The downgrade was attributed to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases, local lockdown measures, remote work and weak aviation.
Key highlights:
- Keeps 2021 crude oil demand estimate steady at 97.1 million bpd.
- China continues to recover strongly while India is showing renewed weakness.
- Global oil supply rose by 1.1 million bpd in August to 91.7 million bpd as OPEC+ cuts eased.
- Two months of oil supply recovery gains stalled in August among countries outside OPEC+ deal.
- Preliminary August data show industry crude stocks fell in the United States, Europe, and Japan.
- US Oil production fell by 400,000 bpd as hurricane Laura forced shut-ins.
- Non-OPEC supply expected to fall by 2.6 million bpd in 2020, recover by 500,000 bpd in 2021.
- Recovery in global refining throughput set to slow from Aug. to Oct. due to seasonal maintenance, US hurricanes.
- Predicts implied stock draws in H2 of about 3.4 million bpd, 1 million bpd less than last estimated.
- OECD industry stocks rose by 13.5 million barrels in July to record high of 3.225 billion barrels.
The not so optimistic outlook did little to provide any meaningful impetus for oil prices, with WTI confined in a range just above the $37.00/barrel mark.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY hits three-week lows, eyes 105.00 ahead of Fed
USD/JPY drops to the lowest since August 28 as Japanese trade numbers please Yen buyers. The yen also remains underpinned by the pre-Fed caution trading while Japan's Suga formally takes up the country's leadership.
AUD/USD regains 0.7300 but stays cautious ahead of Fed
AUD/USD is once again challenging highs above 0.7300, heading towards two-week highs. Broad-based US dollar retreat amid a cautious market sentiment lifts the aussie. The bulls pay little heed to the US-China conflict, as all eyes remain on the FOMC decision.
Gold's love affair with bullish trendline continues
Gold trades around a multi-month bullish trendline for the ninth straight day. The Sept. 8 low is now the level to beat for the bears. Throughout the recovery rally, the bulls have persistently struggled to establish a foothold above the trendline hurdle.
WTI: Bullish conditions offer 1:3 R/R setup
WTI is correcting a weekly impulse which gives rise to a bullish trade setup. The price has stalled at resistance and technical indicators have confirmed a bullish environment.
Will FOMC be good or bad for the Dollar?
Wednesday’s Federal Reserve monetary policy announcement is the most important event risk on this week’s calendar but many investors are wondering how much impact it will have on the US dollar.