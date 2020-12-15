In the latest monthly oil market report, the International Energy Agency (IEA) revised down its global demand forecast by 50,000 barrels per day (bpd).

European demand slipping with Q4 lower than Q3 due to re-imposed lockdowns.

Several months before vaccines make an impact on global demand.

Global oil stocks to move into deficits compared with the end of 2019 levels.

Poor aviation demand reason for downgraded forecasts.

2021 forecast revised down in 170,000 bpd.

Non-OPEC+ producers set to increase output by 400,000 bpd in 2021 after fall of 1.3 mln bpd in 2020

Global oil supply rose 1.5 mln bpd in November to 92.7 mln bpd on the US storm recovery, Libyan output

Product stock draws reached 2020 peak in October, will slow until more demand recovery in Q2 2021.

Refinery throughputs fell almost 1 mln bpd in October due to maintenance and hurricane shut-downs.

OECD crude oil stocks fell in October by 55.3 mln barrels to 3.129 bln barrels, 183 mln barrels above five-year average.