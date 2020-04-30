IEA: Global energy demand to plunge this year due to the biggest shock since World War 2

The International Energy Agency (IEA) published its Global Energy Review report on Thursday, providing an almost real-time view of the Covid-19 pandemic’s extraordinary impact across all major fuels.

In the report, Dr Fatih Birol, the IEA Executive Director, said: “This is a historic shock to the entire energy world. Amid today’s unparalleled health and economic crises, the plunge in demand for nearly all major fuels is staggering, especially for coal, oil and gas. Only renewables are holding up during the previously unheard-of slump in electricity use.”

“It is still too early to determine the longer-term impacts, but the energy industry that emerges from this crisis will be significantly different from the one that came before,” he added.

Key takeaways

“The report projects that energy demand will fall 6% in 2020 – seven times the decline after the 2008 global financial crisis. In absolute terms, the decline is unprecedented – the equivalent of losing the entire energy demand of India, the world’s third largest energy consumer.

Advanced economies are expected to see the biggest declines, with demand set to fall by 9% in the United States and by 11% in the European Union.

The impact of the crisis on energy demand is heavily dependent on the duration and stringency of measures to curb the spread of the virus.

For instance, the IEA found that each month of worldwide lockdown at the levels seen in early April reduces annual global energy demand by about 1.5%.”