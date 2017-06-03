IEA doubles forecast for new OPEC oil by 2022 - BBG

IEA doubles forecast for new OPEC oil by 2022 - BBGBy Eren ŞENGEZER
According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), OPEC will increase its production capacity by about twice as much as previously thought.
Key highlights (via Bloomberg)
- The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries will raise output capacity by 1.95 million barrels a day from 2016 to 2022
- Last year the IEA predicted growth of 800,000 barrels a day from 2015 to 2021.
- The group is building capacity even as it reduces in 2017, in anticipation of higher demand
- Capacity growth is concentrated in the low-cost Middle East, with Iraq leading the gains
- Iraq will retain its position as OPEC’s second-biggest producer, adding 700,000 barrels a day to reach 5.4 million a day in 2022
- Iran will expand capacity by 400,000 barrels a day to reach 4.15 million in 2022