IEA: Cuts oil demand growth forecasts for 2019 and 2020 amid trade war tensions

• Global Oil demand fell 160,000 bpd Year-on-Year in May, the second annual fall in 2019. • OECD Oil demand has fallen for three quarters in a row for the first time since 2014. • Global Oil demand from January to May rose 520,000 bpd, the lowest increase for that period since 2008. • Global Oil supply held steady in July above 100 million bpd but fell below year-earlier levels for the first time since Nov 2017. • Non-OPEC supply rose 1.4 million bpd Year-on-Year in July, set to grow by 1.9 million bpd in 2019 and 2.2 million bpd in 2020. • Sees demand for OPEC crude rising in the third quarter of 2019 to 30.6 million bpd, 940,000 bpd more than it is pumping. • OECD Oil stocks rose by 31.8 million barrels in June to 2.961 billion barrels, 66.9 million barrels above the five-year average.

