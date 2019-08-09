IEA: Cuts oil demand growth forecasts for 2019 and 2020 amid trade war tensions

The International Energy Agency (IEA) - in its closely-watched monthly Oil market report released this Friday - lowered its global oil demand growth forecasts for this year and next, citing fears of an economic downturn as the US-China trade war casts a shadow over markets.
Key highlights:
• Global Oil demand fell 160,000 bpd Year-on-Year in May, the second annual fall in 2019.
• OECD Oil demand has fallen for three quarters in a row for the first time since 2014.
• Global Oil demand from January to May rose 520,000 bpd, the lowest increase for that period since 2008.
• Global Oil supply held steady in July above 100 million bpd but fell below year-earlier levels for the first time since Nov 2017.
• Non-OPEC supply rose 1.4 million bpd Year-on-Year in July, set to grow by 1.9 million bpd in 2019 and 2.2 million bpd in 2020.
• Sees demand for OPEC crude rising in the third quarter of 2019 to 30.6 million bpd, 940,000 bpd more than it is pumping.
• OECD Oil stocks rose by 31.8 million barrels in June to 2.961 billion barrels, 66.9 million barrels above the five-year average.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades under 1.1200 amid Italian political uncertainty, trade tensions
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1200, stable. The Italian government is in crisis as PM Conte clashes with his deputy Salvini. The US halted Huawei licenses in another battle in the trade war.
GBP/USD trades above 1.2100 ahead of UK GDP
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2100 as markets await the UK second-quarter GDP which is expected to be flat. Speculation about elections immediately after Brexit weighs.
USD/JPY trades with modest losses, just below 106.00 handle
Trade concerns, slowing global growth continues to benefit JPY’s safe-haven status. The USD bulls remained on the defensive in the wake of Trump’s criticism on Thursday. Bears are likely to wait for a sustained breakthrough mid-105.00s – multi-month lows.
Gold extends its consolidative price action near multi-year tops, around $1500 mark
Gold extended its sideways consolidative price action on Friday and remained confined well within a narrow trading band near multi-year tops, around the key $1500 psychological mark.
Forex Today: Huawei limits weigh on sentiment as Trump wants a weaker dollar, UK GDP and Canadian jobs eyed
The market mood is mixed after the US is moving forward to limit Huawei. Markets are still digesting President Donald Trump's desire to see a weaker dollar. Uncertainty about elections weighs on the pound.