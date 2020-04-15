IEA: 2020 global oil demand set to fall by record 9.3 mln bpd, WTI breaches $20

In its latest monthly oil market report, the International Energy Agency (IEA) noted that the 2020 global oil demand is set to fall by record 9.3 million barrels per day (bpd).
Key highlights
April oil demand set to fall 29 mln bpd YoY to level last seen in 1995.
Q2 demand set to fall 23.1 mln bpd YoY and in December to fall 2.7 mln bpd YoY.
Global oil supply set to plunge by record 12 mln bpd in May after OPEC+ producer cut pact.
Non-OPEC output could fall by 5.2 mln bpd in Q4 and by 2.3 mln bpd for 2020.
Predicts output falls by other producers, chiefly US and Canada, of around 3.5 mln bpd in coming months on lower prices.
Forecasts 2020 global refining throughput to fall by 7.6 mln bpd to 74.3 mln bpd.
Expects Q2 refinery intake to fall 16 mln bpd y-o-y, product stocks to increase by 6 mln bpd.
OECD February oil stocks fell by 35.4 mln bpd to 2.878 bln barrels.
OECD oil stocks 42.4 mln barrels below five-year average, providing 79.2 days of forward demand coverage.
Implied stock build-up of 12 mln bpd in h1 threatens to overwhelm logistics of oil industry.
Purchases into strategic stocks could reach 200 mln barrels in the next three months.
Still awaiting details on stocks purchases, which could withdraw about 2 mln bpd from market.
US, India, China and South Korea have either offered or are considering increasing stocks.
Output deal by OPEC+ and the G20 countries will not immediately rebalance the market.
There is no feasible agreement that could cut supply by enough to offset near-term demand losses.
Oil production cuts will lower the peak of supply overhang and flatten curve of stock build-up.
Forecasts 2020 capital expenditure by E&P companies to drop by about 32% to $335 billion, lowest for 13 years.
Oil price reaction
Both crude benchmarks are collapsing on the above headlines, with WTI tumbling towards $19 while Brent eyes $28 mark. The barrel of WTI is challenging the 17-year low of $19.27 reached last month.
