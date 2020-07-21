IDEX Stock News: Ideanomics Inc. skyrockets to start the week

NASDAQ:IDEX rises 9.77% to finish trading session at $1.46 per share

Electric vehicle sector sees mostly positive day on Monday

NASDAQ:IDEX kicked the week off with a bang, re-invigorating hope into its investors. The stock climbed nearly 10% off its opening price of $1.35 per share, ending the trading session at $1.46 per share, its highest point in nearly two weeks. While it is unclear as to what caused the spike in the stock price, the daily moving volume suggests that investors may believe that IDEX has hit its bottom, and are buying back in after an extended drop.

Ideanomics Inc. stock: Price surges, continues rally from Friday

The electric vehicle industry was a huge winner to start off the week as the sector bounced back from an uncharacteristically flat week. The industry stalwart Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) resumed its break-neck ascent adding another 9.47% to its share price, finishing the trading session at $1,643.00 per share. Other big gainers included Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) which rose 15.91% after a down week and Nio (NASDAQ:NIO) which rose 15.60%, rebounding from the sting of the Goldman Sachs downgrade.

It was not all good news for electric vehicles though as recent IPO Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) continued its free-fall from last week, dropping another 21.27% on Monday. Nikola now finds itself a full 60% off of its all-time highs and with no actual production in sight, it could be a long road for investors until actual Nikola trucks hit the streets. Countering the decline of Nikola, rival electric truck maker Workhorse (NASDAQ:WKHS) surged 9.31% after a week of declines on speculation of a potential SPAC IPO for Lordstown Motors, a company in which Workhorse owns a 10% stake. It will be interesting to see if IDEX has turned a corner, or if the company is riding the wave of another positive day for the electric vehicle sector.