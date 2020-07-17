IDEX Stock News: Ideanomics Inc. sees previous day’s gains evaporate, ending lower once again

-
NASDAQ: IDEX stock loses the momentum from positive gains on Wednesday.
-
Ideanomics Inc ends the trading session -2.31% lower, extends losses in after-hours trading.
NASDAQ: IDEX investors watched as Wednesday’s gains quickly evaporated on Thursday as the stock ended another trading session in the red. Thursday marks the fifth day out of the last six where IDEX ended the day in a loss – and it is not surprising that investors are starting to lose patience with the company. After-hours trading has seen a further decline of -1.57%, proving that more investors are cutting their ties with their shares of IDEX.
Ideanomics Inc. Stock: Continues downward slide towards $1.00 per share
On a day where all major markets ended lower, the red-hot electric vehicle industry cooled off as even Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) pulled back from its record-setting pace. Other IDEX rivals including Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS), NIO Inc. (NASDAQ: NIO), and Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) all finished lower as well.
A further 1.3 million Americans filed for unemployment last week, sending the markets tumbling into negative territory as concerns about the economy opening back up loom largely in investors' minds. It goes without saying that the more people who are unemployed, fewer people will be spending on luxury items, like new cars.
Still, the future of the industry remains bright. In a world where avenues like public transportation may fall out of favor, the trend towards electric vehicles – and eventually, autonomous driving – should mean better days are ahead. Governor Cuomo of New York has announced a $750 million plan to add 50,000 charging stations around the state in what can only be seen as a huge victory for electric vehicle investors. Whether Ideanomics Inc. has the ability to compete with the Teslas or Nikolas of the world moving forward remains to be seen, and it seems evident that the patience of its investors is wearing thin.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tops 1.14 amid critical EU Summit, weak US data
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1430 ahead of the critical EU Summit discussing the recovery fund. US UoM Consumer Confidence missed with 73.2 in July. COVID-19 statistics are eyed.
GBP/USD pressured toward 1.25 as Johnson warns of new coronavirus waves
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.25, pressured after BOE Governor Bailey reiterated the bank's commitment to low rates. PM Johnson announced further steps to open the economy but warned of new COVID-19 waves.
Stellar shines, ETH/BTC bracing for a fall
Mass industry adoption of blockchain technology continues to Increase. The crypto market enters a sideways/downward cycle and is likely to begin August at discount prices. ETH/BTC could fall more than 5% in the next month.
Gold hits fresh session tops, inching back closer to $1810 level
Gold continued gaining traction through the mid-European session and was last seen trading near the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1806-07 region. Bulls seemed rather unaffected by a positive mood around the global equity markets.
WTI looks for a firm direction around $41 after snapping two-day winning streak
WTI fades upside momentum from $40.69 but remains positive for the third day in the week. The black gold reversed from the highest in three weeks the previous day. Though, sellers seem unconvinced amid a lack of major catalysts.