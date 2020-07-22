IDEX Stock News: Ideanomics Inc. retreats after hot start to week

- NASDAQ:IDEX falls 4.11% to finish trading session at $1.40 per share.
- Mixed results from electric vehicle sector ahead of Tesla earnings announcement.
NASDAQ:IDEX fell back down to Earth after surging nearly 10% higher on Monday. The electric vehicle company seems to retreat back after any positive gains are made, as investors seem to be taking any profits they can from the beaten-down stock. Ideanomics has been the target of alleged pump-and-dump schemes on Twitter and other social media platforms. The stock price has fluctuated harshly without any press releases or news from the company, so there could be some merit to the claims.
Ideanomics Inc. stock: Price falls again after Monday gains
The electric vehicle sector was relatively flat on Tuesday after Monday marked a return to their ascending trajectory. The fate of the short-term future of electric vehicle companies may depend on Wednesday’s earnings announcement from Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). For its part, Tesla shares fell 4.54% on Tuesday, as investors pulled back after some industry analysts have already downgraded the red-hot stock.
The rest of the sector gave mixed results as investors seemed uncertain about tomorrow’s announcement. Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) peaked on Tuesday at $6.13 per share but ended the day at $4.86 per share. Ayro was up at the start of the day after they announced that they had secured an initial order of $584,000 in food beverage and retail carts. Workhorse (NASDAQ:WKHS) fell as well on Tuesday ending the day down another 1.41%. Nio (NASDAQ:NIO) and Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) both ended slightly positive for the day, but the general uneasiness in the industry could be felt.
Whether IDEX is affected by the Tesla earnings announcement or not, the stock price just does not seem to be able to gain any ground, as other electric vehicles companies enjoy record gains on the back of Tesla’s soaring stock price. Until any positive news comes out of IDEX, it may continue to be difficult for investors to maintain a positive outlook for the long term.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
