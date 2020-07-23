IDEX Stock News: Ideanomics Inc. price continues to plummet

NASDAQ:IDEX falls another 3.57% during Wednesday’s trading session.

Ideanomics Inc. stock price unchanged despite Tesla earnings call.

Electric vehicle sector surges after hours on Tesla beating expectations.

NASDAQ:IDEX stock fell once again on Wednesday, finishing the trading session at $1.35 per share, down 3.57% from Tuesday’s close of $1.40 per share. It is more of the same for Ideanomics investors as the struggling company has been unable to build any momentum following the stock price surge on Monday. The stock is now down 67% from its 52-week high of $3.98 per share, and with no announcements so far ahead of their August 11th quarterly earnings call, it could be a long road to recovery for investors.

Ideanomics Inc. stock: Freefall continues on Wednesday with no end in sight

The major trigger in the electric vehicle sector was Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) quarterly earnings call that came after the markets closed for the day. While the rest of the industry reacted positively with Tesla, Nio (NASDAQ:NIO), Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA), Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO), and Tortoise (NASDAQ:SHLL) all rose after hours in direct response to Tesla beating analyst expectations for the quarter. Despite all of this, Ideanomics was down after-hours, ending flat for the day.

It remains unclear what could move the dial on the Ideanomics Inc. stock price at this point, other than a major announcement before their quarterly earnings call. We could see some early action as investors will get a chance to ask questions to Ideanomics CEO Alfred Poor when he presents at the SNN Network Virtual Investor Conference on August 4th. Whether this presentation goes positively or negatively, it could have an effect on the stock price the week before earnings are reported.