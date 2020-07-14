IDEX Stock News: Ideanomics, Inc. loses further momentum below $1.30

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) drops further to sub-$1,30 levels.

US markets expected to open on a mixed tone on Tuesday.

Shares of Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) are adding to Monday’s loses below the $1,30 level during the premarket trading hours on Tuesday.

In fact, the software-services provider remains well on the defensive in recent sessions and is trading in the lower end of the monthly range near $1,30. Following tops in the boundaries of the $4.00 mark in mid-June, Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) came under increasing selling pressure and is shedding already nearly 70% at current levels.

Latest news around Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) cited the company is facing a lawsuit on behalf of investors who purchased shares of the company between March 20, 2020 and June 25, 2020.

Ideanomics Inc. Stock

As of writing, Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ; IDEX) is losing 1.54% at %1,28 and faces the next support at $1,22 (monthly low Jul.8) followed by $1.05 (55-day SMA) and then $0.90 (200-day SMA). On the flip side, a surpass of $1,76 (high Jul.8) would expose $2,48 (high Jun.30) and finally $3,98 (2020 high Jun.22).