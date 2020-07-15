IDEX Stock News: Ideanomics Inc. continues downward spiral during trading hours

- IDEX stock price falls a further -6.15% during trading day.
- Another day of retail investors cutting ties with the beleaguered company.
- After hours bump shows the stock still has a pulse.
NASDAQ:IDEX continued its retreat towards a sub $1.00 share price today with a further loss of -6.15%, ending the trading day at $1.22 per share. The loss marks a fourth consecutive day in the red for the once-promising electric vehicle company, and investors have continued to disown the stock in direct response to its poor performance. Ideanomics Inc. once again finds itself in the top five in the number of users who have sold the stock off on Robinhood today, a sure sign that retail investors may finally be fed up.
Ideanomics Inc. Stock: Free-fall continues Tuesday, as investors sell off shares
Despite the Nasdaq exchange rising another 97.73 basis points to finish at 10,488.58 on Tuesday, IDEX once again lagged behind the market and under companies in the electric vehicle industry. Rival Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) shot up 6.87% after the target price was upgraded on Monday by analysts. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO), and Nio (NASDAQ:NIO) all enjoyed positive days after a slight dip on Monday.
There was quite a bit of volume in after-hours trading for Ideanomics Inc. sending the share price back up to $1.27, good for a late bump of 4.10%. While some investors take this as a sign that good news is on the way for the company, no real news was revealed by Ideanomics Inc. on Tuesday that would warrant such movement. The after-hours bump can probably be attributed to investors picking up some shares at the new rock bottom price.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hovers around 0.7000 ahead of Australian employment data
Risk-appetite underpinned the Aussie, which surged to 0.7037 against its American rival, still trading alongside equities. Australian June employment data coming up next.
Gold prices march-on above a key support structure as inflation expectations ramp-up
Gold has made a mark on the $1,800 level, holding the support structure above $1,786/90 on a retest and pulling in commitments from the bulls. Inflation expectations and uncertainties remain the core fundamentals of the outlook.
USD/JPY under pressure sub-107.00
USD/JPY bounced once again from the 106.60 price zone, despite the better market mood, as speculative interest chose to sell the greenback. Bearish potential increases.
BTC/USD losing market dominance as altcoins rally
Bitcoin is losing all of its volatility while many altcoins are experiencing massive bull rallies to 2020-highs and even all-time highs. Bitcoin’s dominance has dropped to 62% from a 69.6% high on May 15.
WTI OIL outlook: Oil dips after OPEC signaled easing in production curb; EIA crude stocks report in focus
WTI oil price fell nearly $1 but remains above $40 level after OPEC+ announced that the group of top oil producers will ease record supply cut from August, as global economy recovers.