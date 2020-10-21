iBioPharma Inc. (IBIO Stock) is dangerously close to critical support, bargain-seekers awaited

- NYSEAMERICAN: IBIO is trading around the lowest levels in a month, on the cliff's edge.
- Hopes for a COVID-19 vaccine have diminished as larger firms are advancing rapidly.
- The iBio stock forecast depends on the entry of bargain-seekers seeing beyond the virus.
Coronavirus cases are surging in Europe – and also in the US – but iBioPharma Inc is unable to tap on this development. The Delaware-registered company has been working on a plant-based COVID-19 plant-based vaccine for long months. Its FastPharming technology – collaborating with a promising Beijing-based firm, sent stocks soaring earlier this year.
However, competition is fierce, and iBio has been unable to run forward with a solution. In the meantime, companies such as AstraZeneca, Johnson&Johnson, Pfizer, and others, are running Phase 3 tests. Moreover, governments around the world have secured doses of the vaccine from these big pharma firms – ahead of the final results.
Therefore, the iBio stock forecast is more dependent on products beyond immunization – but also in the field of coronavirus. The company is working on a therapeutic called ACE2-Fc, which is made to prevent the SARS-Cov2 virus from infecting a healthy cell.
Some in the public will think twice about receiving a vaccine, especially as it has been tested hastily. Moreover, Elly Lili and Gilead's medications have yet to be fully endorsed by the medical community, leaving room for other firms room for providing solutions. That could be food for the thought for bargain-seekers.
ibio stock price
NYSEAMERICAN: IBIO is changing hands at $1.92 at the time of writing, one cent below its late September closing price of $1.93. Is it set for a more significant fall? Critical support means it can break far lower or bounce.
Shares would need to surpass $2.10, and more importantly the October peak of $2.24 in order to convince buyers beyond bargain-seekers to jump on the bandwagon.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
