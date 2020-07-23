IBIO Stock Price: iBioPharma Inc set to surge 10% as COVID-19 vaccine nationalism opens opportunities

- NYSEAMERICAN: IBIO is set to open $6, a double-digit gain.
- Ibio Inc's plant-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate is gaining traction as investors seek upbeat news.
- The Chinese immunization may find a more receptive domestic market amid worsening tensions with the US.
No winners in trade wars? They may be few and Ibio may emerge as one of them. Ibio Inc, trading under NYSEAMERICAN: IBIO and registered in Delaware – is based in China. While coronavirus is one of the issues dividing Washington and Beijing, the worsening relations between the world's largest economies also provide opportunities.
The US has recently closed China's consulate in Houston, alleging illegal activity in the Texan city that Senator Marco Rubio described as a "center for spying." Retaliation is due shortly, perhaps the shuttering of America's office in Wuhan or Chengdu.
How does this impact Ibio? The current key to growth stems from resolving the COVID-19 crisis. Various American and British firms – China and the UK have also clashed over Huawei and Hong Kong – announced progress recently. That competition from Western countries may have weighed on Ibio's price. These include AstraZeneca (LON: AZN), Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE).
However, intensifying Sino-American tensions open the door to domestic demand by Chinese authorities to Ibio's plant-based coronavirus vaccine – perhaps even injecting money in the initiative, done in conjunction with Beijing CC-Pharming Ltd.
The US federal government has been pouring money into rapid research for cures and vaccines, under Operation Warp Speed (OWS). Ibio's FastPharming facility may enable quick manufacturing of this treatment that may be seen as more palatable to those opposing vaccinations.
IBIO stock forecast
At the time of writing, NYSEAMERICAN: IBIO is changing hands at $6.20 in premarket trading. That tops its close of $6.07 on Tuesday, before it dipped to end Wednesday's session at $5.42.
The 52-week high of $7.45 is the upside target while the round $5 level serves as support.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
