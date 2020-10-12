IBIO Stock Price: iBioPharma Inc. falls as it lags rivals in the COVID-19 vaccine race

- NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO fell 0.49% to close out a rocky week for the small-cap biotech stock.
- IBIO continues to remain behind the bigger names in the industry when it comes to developing a vaccine.
- Even as the news of President Trump’s positive COVID diagnosis, investors had little interest in IBIO.
The great race for the coronavirus vaccine this year has brought the biotech and pharmaceutical industries into the investing limelight. As the big pharma juggernauts like Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN), and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) continue to steal the headlines as they move closer to a successful vaccine candidate, tiny micro-cap biotech firms like iBioPharma have also received attention from investors. Shares have traded between $0.05 and $7.45 this year, although the 50-day and 200-day moving averages are right around the $2.05 range.
Where does IBIO rank amongst companies vying to win Operation Warp Speed? Not very high right now. Many of the larger names have moved well into Phase 3 of clinical trials while IBIO struggles to move along with its own plant-based candidates. One thing most analysts do agree on is that IBIO could have a potential game-changer on its hands with its FastPharming technology. Successful candidate or not, FastPharming can be used to produce COVID-19 vaccines at a rapid rate which may be necessary once successful candidates are chosen.
IBIO stock forecast
The current price levels of IBIO may be tempting to some bargain investors who want to take a shot at the COVID-19 vaccine play from a manufacturing angle. While it remains a longshot that IBIO-201 will be selected by countries as a widely used coronavirus vaccine, IBIO can easily make up for this with a high volume of vaccine and vaccine component production.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
