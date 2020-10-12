IBIO Stock Price: iBioPharma Inc. falls as it lags rivals in the COVID-19 vaccine race

NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO fell 0.49% to close out a rocky week for the small-cap biotech stock.

IBIO continues to remain behind the bigger names in the industry when it comes to developing a vaccine.

Even as the news of President Trump’s positive COVID diagnosis, investors had little interest in IBIO.

The great race for the coronavirus vaccine this year has brought the biotech and pharmaceutical industries into the investing limelight. As the big pharma juggernauts like Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN), and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) continue to steal the headlines as they move closer to a successful vaccine candidate, tiny micro-cap biotech firms like iBioPharma have also received attention from investors. Shares have traded between $0.05 and $7.45 this year, although the 50-day and 200-day moving averages are right around the $2.05 range.

Where does IBIO rank amongst companies vying to win Operation Warp Speed? Not very high right now. Many of the larger names have moved well into Phase 3 of clinical trials while IBIO struggles to move along with its own plant-based candidates. One thing most analysts do agree on is that IBIO could have a potential game-changer on its hands with its FastPharming technology. Successful candidate or not, FastPharming can be used to produce COVID-19 vaccines at a rapid rate which may be necessary once successful candidates are chosen.

IBIO stock forecast

The current price levels of IBIO may be tempting to some bargain investors who want to take a shot at the COVID-19 vaccine play from a manufacturing angle. While it remains a longshot that IBIO-201 will be selected by countries as a widely used coronavirus vaccine, IBIO can easily make up for this with a high volume of vaccine and vaccine component production.