NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO gains 3.78% on Tuesday after Monday selloff.

Coronavirus vaccine dreams may be over for investors, but IBIO has plenty coming down the pipeline.

With another wave of COVID-19 hitting, could IBIO be used to produce vaccines?

NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO has finally reversed last week’s selloff that bled over into Monday’s trading. The stock re-gained 3.78% during Tuesday’s trading session as investors re-bought shares at some of the lowest price levels in months. IBIO has become a popular day-trading target for penny stock investors, so these levels of volatility from day to day should come as no surprise. Shares are currently trading well below the 50-day and 200-day moving averages, which shows just how far the stock has fallen since it was once considered a candidate in the race for a coronavirus vaccine earlier this year.

Earlier this month IBIO entered into an agreement with Boston-based Safi Biosolutions to utilize IBIO’s FastPharming system to develop cGMP growth factors and cytokines to aid in Safi’s cell therapy research. The partnership highlights that FastPharming technology may be the key to IBIO’s future value as a company, rather than manufacturing actual vaccines. Previous estimates by IBIO have put the capacity of its FastPharming system at 500 million COVID-19 vaccine doses when a candidate is inevitably successful.

IBIO stock forecast

With the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the United States and Europe, investor interest in possible vaccine candidates is sure to ramp back up. While IBIO is a potential player in the production side of the vaccine distribution, hopes for its IBIO-201 at this point are dim. Other pharmaceutical giants like Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) and Moderna (NYSE:MRNA) have a tremendous head start, as well as a near-endless supply of capital that gives micro-cap companies like IBIO little chance to compete.