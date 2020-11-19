IBIO Stock Price and Forecast: Bargain-seekers may jump on covid vaccine hopes, yet window narrows

NYSEAMERICAN: IBIO has been extending its drops amid volatile trading conditions.

The race for a COVID-19 may have several winners, opening the door to Ibio Inc.

With several Phase 3 trials concluding, the window is narrowing.

Markets are torn between the surge in coronavirus cases and hopes for a vaccine – one that Ibio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN: IBIO) is working on. The influx of immunization-related news has been growing in recent weeks. Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech were the first out the door, announcing 90% efficacy in their COVID-19 vaccine candidate. The figure was later upgraded to 95% when more results came in, and the duo is set to ask for emergency authorization shortly.

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) followed by reporting that its inoculation has an efficacy rate of 94.5% according to the interim figures. Moreover, the company vaccine has a relatively high storage temperature, one of five advantages over Pfizer's vaccine.

What about Ibio? The Bryan, Texas-based firm reported promising results from a preclinical trial – conducted on animals back in August. Its IBIO-201 is set to move forward into studies of toxicology ahead of testing on humans. Ibio has partnered with a China-based company for a new and promising technology called FastPharming. The usage of plants to rapidly-produce proteins could accelerate the production of vaccines and supply the world with immunization at a quicker rate.

While production could be at "warp speed" – as the US government's funding program for vaccines is called – Ibio's progress toward proving its vaccine works is lagging behind its peers. That is a dilemma for investors, at least in the short term. The company is also working on covid treatments and has other products in its pipeline. Yet for many speculators, the pharma firm's allure is its covid vaccine.

Overall, for quick gains, the window for catching a bargain is narrowing. On the other hand, Ibio may be a promising long-term investment.

IBIO stock forecast

NYSEAMERICAN: IBIO closed Wednesday's trading session some 1.75% lower, at $1.68.The drop extends a climbdown from Monday's closing peak of $2.05. Ibio Inc's share prices have been highly volatile, ranging from five cents to $7.45 in the past 52 weeks.

Support awaits at $1.50 and resistance at $1.75. Both were recent bottoms and tops.

