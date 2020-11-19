IBIO Stock Price and Forecast: Bargain-seekers may jump on covid vaccine hopes, yet window narrows

- NYSEAMERICAN: IBIO has been extending its drops amid volatile trading conditions.
- The race for a COVID-19 may have several winners, opening the door to Ibio Inc.
- With several Phase 3 trials concluding, the window is narrowing.
Markets are torn between the surge in coronavirus cases and hopes for a vaccine – one that Ibio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN: IBIO) is working on. The influx of immunization-related news has been growing in recent weeks. Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech were the first out the door, announcing 90% efficacy in their COVID-19 vaccine candidate. The figure was later upgraded to 95% when more results came in, and the duo is set to ask for emergency authorization shortly.
Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) followed by reporting that its inoculation has an efficacy rate of 94.5% according to the interim figures. Moreover, the company vaccine has a relatively high storage temperature, one of five advantages over Pfizer's vaccine.
What about Ibio? The Bryan, Texas-based firm reported promising results from a preclinical trial – conducted on animals back in August. Its IBIO-201 is set to move forward into studies of toxicology ahead of testing on humans. Ibio has partnered with a China-based company for a new and promising technology called FastPharming. The usage of plants to rapidly-produce proteins could accelerate the production of vaccines and supply the world with immunization at a quicker rate.
While production could be at "warp speed" – as the US government's funding program for vaccines is called – Ibio's progress toward proving its vaccine works is lagging behind its peers. That is a dilemma for investors, at least in the short term. The company is also working on covid treatments and has other products in its pipeline. Yet for many speculators, the pharma firm's allure is its covid vaccine.
Overall, for quick gains, the window for catching a bargain is narrowing. On the other hand, Ibio may be a promising long-term investment.
IBIO stock forecast
NYSEAMERICAN: IBIO closed Wednesday's trading session some 1.75% lower, at $1.68.The drop extends a climbdown from Monday's closing peak of $2.05. Ibio Inc's share prices have been highly volatile, ranging from five cents to $7.45 in the past 52 weeks.
Support awaits at $1.50 and resistance at $1.75. Both were recent bottoms and tops.
More WKHS Stock Price: Workhorse Group Inc has five reasons to extend its bullish surge
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to 1.1850 amid Lagrade speech, covid headlines
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1850, marginally lower. ECB President Lagarde reiterated her commitment to monetary stimulus. AstraZeneca published promising results from its covid vaccine trial, while cases continue rising on both sides of the Atlantic.
GBP/USD trims early losses hovers around 1.3250
GBP/USD has dropped toward 1.32 from where it recovered to the current price zone, amid contradictory Brexit-related headlines. Hopes returned after EU’s chief negotiator Barnier suspended next week's briefing.
XAU/USD bounces-off weekly lows near $1855 amid sell-off in Treasury yields
Gold off lows, remains heavy as US dollar gains on risk-aversion. Rising covid cases and new shutdowns globally weigh on market mood. Vaccine optimism ignored as focus remains on covid updates.
Breaking: Turkish central bank hikes policy rate by 475 basis points to 15%
The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) announced on Thursday that it raised its policy (one-week repo) rate by 475 basis points to 15% from 10.25%. This reading matched the market expectation.
WTI: Looks south as technical setup turns in favor of bears
WTI (futures on NYMEX) has tumbled alongside stocks in the European session, as the appetite for the riskier assets is almost killed amid surging coronavirus cases globally, which once again puts the economic recovery at stake.