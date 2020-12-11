IBIO Stock News: iBioPharma Inc continues to drop as big pharma firms lock up COVID-19 vaccine deals

- NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO falls 5.65% on Thursday as markets report a mixed session.
- The biotech industry awaited the FDA’s approval of the first COVID-19 vaccines.
- IBIO announces closing of its stock offering, as the business raises capital to shift its focus.
NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO has had a rough week of trading as the stock has been pummeled to the tune of a loss of over 20% during the past five days. On Thursday, as the United States awaited FDA approval on its first COVID-19 vaccine candidate, iBio fell a further 5.65% to close the trading session at $1.17 which is well below both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Shares have still returned over 430% to investors over the past 52-weeks, but the downward trajectory for IBIO should be concerning for investors as the first group of vaccines begin to be distributed.
That vaccine candidate that did in fact receive Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA is from the biotech super team of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and German firm BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX). BNT162b2 as it is known has also been approved in numerous other countries around the world including Canada and the United Kingdom, as the first movers in the COVID-19 vaccine race have officially hit the market. This leaves smaller companies like IBIO in the dust, and even though there should be several more vaccines that are approved before all is said and done, IBIO’s vaccine IBIO-201 has made little noise of late.
IBIO stock forecast
IBIO announced the closing of its recent public offering that should raise enough capital to fund its research and development as the New York based biotech firm begins to shift its focus to other vaccines and treatments. In the end, it may be IBIO’s FastPharming technology that may be of more use in this vaccine race as a manufacturer of vaccine components, rather than producing the vaccine candidate itself.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD crashes under 1.32 on no-deal Brexit fears
GBP/USD has tumbled below 1.32, a fall of over 100 pips as Brexit talks seem to be on the verge of collapse. UK PM Johnson said that a no-deal Brexit is "looking very very likely." The new deadline is Sunday.
EUR/USD drops below 1.2150 on ECB's exchange rate comments
EUR/USD drops below 1.2150, quickly shedding 30 pips following ECB Villeroy's comments on the euro exchange rate. The US dollar recovers ground amid stimulus concerns and the FDA's recommendation to approve Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.
XAU/USD reverses an intraday dip back closer to weekly lows
Gold edged lower during the mid-European session and dropped to the lower end of its weekly range, around the $1824 region, albeit lacked follow-through.
Where next for the Fed, fiscal stimulus and Trump
A turbulent 2020 is nearly over with one last Federal Reserve meeting. Joseph Trevisani and Yohay Elam preview the world's most powerful central bank meeting and move toward 2021.
WTI: Off intraday top but stays mildly positive near nine-month high above $47.00
WTI bulls catch a breather after refreshing the highest levels since March 04, 2020. Risks recently benefitted from vaccine news, uncertainty over US stimulus, Brexit weigh on the mood. US dollar weakness can keep the oil bulls happy.