IBIO Stock News: iBioPharma Inc continues to drop as big pharma firms lock up COVID-19 vaccine deals

NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO falls 5.65% on Thursday as markets report a mixed session.

The biotech industry awaited the FDA’s approval of the first COVID-19 vaccines.

IBIO announces closing of its stock offering, as the business raises capital to shift its focus.

NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO has had a rough week of trading as the stock has been pummeled to the tune of a loss of over 20% during the past five days. On Thursday, as the United States awaited FDA approval on its first COVID-19 vaccine candidate, iBio fell a further 5.65% to close the trading session at $1.17 which is well below both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Shares have still returned over 430% to investors over the past 52-weeks, but the downward trajectory for IBIO should be concerning for investors as the first group of vaccines begin to be distributed.

That vaccine candidate that did in fact receive Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA is from the biotech super team of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and German firm BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX). BNT162b2 as it is known has also been approved in numerous other countries around the world including Canada and the United Kingdom, as the first movers in the COVID-19 vaccine race have officially hit the market. This leaves smaller companies like IBIO in the dust, and even though there should be several more vaccines that are approved before all is said and done, IBIO’s vaccine IBIO-201 has made little noise of late.

IBIO stock forecast

IBIO announced the closing of its recent public offering that should raise enough capital to fund its research and development as the New York based biotech firm begins to shift its focus to other vaccines and treatments. In the end, it may be IBIO’s FastPharming technology that may be of more use in this vaccine race as a manufacturer of vaccine components, rather than producing the vaccine candidate itself.