iBio Stock Forecast: iBioPharma Inc. gains, shrugging off pullback for biotech plasma players

- NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO gained 4.07% on Tuesday amidst FDA backtracking on plasma treatments for COVID-19.
- The micro-cap biotech company remains a penny-stock darling despite having only a longshot for producing a vaccine.
NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO has developed a substantial cult following in penny stock circles as bargain-hunting investors continue to back iBio as a potential coronavirus saviour. However, the reality is stark as most of the micro-cap companies involved in the Operation Warp Speed race for a vaccine have little to no shot of being the successful maker. Shares of iBio rose on Tuesday, adding 4.07% to its price to close the trading session at $2.30 – still well below its 50-day moving average and nearly 70% beneath its 52-week high.
On Tuesday, the FDA backtracked on its announcement over the weekend that convalescent plasma treatments for coronavirus would be effective and save countless lives. Although iBio is one of these plasma-based companies, it did not receive the same backlash from investors that other biotech firms like Sonnet (NASDAQ:SONN) or T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) received. This could be due to the fact that iBio’s main business is in plant-based vaccines – rather than being a primarily plasma-based solution company. iBio currently has two vaccine candidates for COVID-19 that are still in preclinical testing.
iBIO Stock Price
iBio temporarily shot up nearly 60% in response to the FDA news but quickly gave most of those earnings back by the end of day on Tuesday. While investors remain hopeful for iBio to break through with a plant-based vaccine – the company remains overlooked by the U.S. government for larger companies like AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) or Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) when it comes to federal funding.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
