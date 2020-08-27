Hurricane Laura: An unsurvivable storm surge with large and destructive waves coming soon - NHC

After raising the alert on Hurricane Laura to Category 4, the US National Hurricane Center issued a strong warning on Thursday, citing that the storm could unleash an unsurvivable tsunami of destruction.
Additional details
“Here are the Key Messages for extremely dangerous Hurricane Laura for Thursday pm.“
“An unsurvivable storm surge with large and destructive waves is coming soon for Sea Rim State Park TX to Intracoastal City, LA, including Calcasieu and Sabine Lakes & could penetrate 40 miles inland.”
“Continued to gain strength Wednesday evening US time.
Sustained winds of 150 miles an hour.
Could strengthen further before in making
Hurricane-force winds extend 60 miles outward.
Laura is projected to make landfall early Thursday, on track to surpass Hurricane Katrina.”
Oil reaction
The US oil is unperturbed by the above warning, as it extends its consolidation phase above $43 mark, having hit post-pandemic high at $43.77 a day before.
At the press time, WTI trades flat at $43.37.
