Hurricane Harvey  good for one thing at least - UOB

Hurricane Harvey good for one thing at least - UOBBy Ross J Burland
Analysts at UOB Group explained that the disastrous Hurricane Harvey may have helped “convince” US Congress to avoid a US government shutdown and a fight over raising the debt ceiling limit this month as the Congress may combine emergency aid for Harvey victims in September with stopgap government funding and a debt-limit increase.
Key Quotes:
"Even as the full extent of the damage to Texas has yet be assessed, US is already preparing for the potential arrival of another, Hurricane Irma which is currently brewing in the Atlantic Ocean and could make landfall on the US East Coast as early as Saturday or Sunday, with tropical storm winds arriving in Florida as soon as Friday (The National Hurricane Center said predictions about the path of Irma will only become more accurate in coming days)."
