Hungary PM Orban spokesman: Will veto EU budget as we have not received any new proposals

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Mihály Orbán's chief of staff told reported on Thursday that they will veto the EU budget as they have not yet received any new proposals, as reported by Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"It is unacceptable that the EU funds should be tied to political criteria."

"The government believes the current proposal on the EU table goes against the Treaty of Lisbon."

"The government sticks to its position on the EU budget. There is nothing to take to the EU court."

Market reaction

The EUR/USD pair showed no immediate reaction to these comments and was last seen trading flat on the day at 1.1913.