Hungary: NBH uncomfortable with EUR/HUF above 340 – TDS

The NBH has made it clear that it is getting increasingly uncomfortable with EUR/HUF above 340. The pair is now trading at 355.0475. Analysts at TD Securities expect both the NBH and government to adopt further expansionary measures.
Key quotes
“We expect all key rates to stay on hold, in line with the almost unanimous consensus.”
“The NBH decision would have no impact on EUR/HUF if no new measures are introduced, or could move the pair slightly higher in the case of some moderate additional easing.”
“Further fiscal measures could also push EUR/HUF higher, especially if they weigh more than 2-3% of GDP. The emergency bill is likely to have no immediate impact on FX.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD flirts with 1.0800 as market digests Fed’s massive stimulus
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.08 after the Federal Reserve introduced open-ended QE and the dollar leaned lower. Coronavirus continues spreading, taking a growing human and economic toll.
GBP/USD holds on to gains around 1.1650
GBP/USD has risen from the lows to around 1.1650 after the Fed announces unlimited bond-buying. Brits are bracing for further social distancing measures to stop coronavirus.
Cryptocurrencies: Bullish bursts in the midst of the dark space
Bitcoin, Ether and XRP show positive signs and step down from the global sell-off. The cliffs of hell are still close, so there might be some selling aimed at shaking off the weak hands. Crypto could begin to move up at the end of this week.
S&P500: Fed talks and triggers a waterfall of sell position closings
The Fed has announced an unlimited Quantitative Easing program to save the country from COVID-19. The technical aspect in the medium term is frightening, with achievable goals at the level of 1700 points.
WTI under pressure near $22.00 /bbl
Prices of the American benchmark for the sweet light crude oil have started the week on the defensive, adding to Friday’s pullback and revisiting the sub-$21.00 area.