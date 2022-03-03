Hungarian PM Orban: War is an unacceptable tool to resolve dispute, will not veto EU sanctions against Russia

“War is an unacceptable tool to resolve any dispute, Hungary unequivocally condemns anyone choosing this path,” the country’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in an interview website Mandiner.Hu.
Additional takeaways
All of Europe should be working for peace.
Relations with Russia have been "balanced and fair" until the very recent past, the war has created a new situation.
Hungary will not veto EU sanctions against Russia, unity of EU is paramount.
Russia will surely exist after the war, there are no arguments for cutting off energy co-operation with them.
Russia-backed paks nuclear power plant expansion project should continue.
Hungary ready to help Ukraine in talks with Russia, will provide humanitarian support and let in all refugees from Ukraine.
Hungary is an ally of the west but also looking to build advantageous ties with China, which is on the rise.
A lot of folks expected a stock market crash after Western countries imposed sanctions on Russia this weekend. They were wrong again. Equities did not crash despite having enough narratives to justify a waterfall selloff.