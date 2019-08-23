Huawei’s Deputy Chairman Eric: 'Fully prepared' to deal with US restrictions

At a news conference to introduce new artificial intelligence chips at its headquarters in Shenzhen on Friday, the Chinese Huawei Technologies’ Deputy Chairman Eric Xu noted that the company is “fully prepared” to sustain with US trade restrictions, as cited by Reuters.

There is no impact to its business from US’ decision this week to delay the ban by 90-days, allowing it to buy supplies from US firms, Eric added.

The risk-on sentiment dominates the European trading so far this Friday, with the above comments having virtually no impact on the markets.