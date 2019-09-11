Huawei Official: US needs Huawei more than Huawei needs US

Andy Purdy, Chief Security Officer of Huawei Technologies USA said in a press conference late-Tuesday, "America needs Huawei more than Huawei needs America," adding that US’ ban on its products "will hurt America in a very substantial way."
Additional Comments:
About 30 percent of components of Huawei's global products come from the United States and that last year, Huawei spent 11 billion U.S. dollars buying technologies and components from some 130 U.S. companies.
Without purchases by Huawei, those U.S. companies are going to lose, which might affect 40,000 U.S. jobs.
The U.S. government in May announced that it would "prohibit transactions posing an unacceptable risk" to the country by declaring a national emergency over what it claimed are technological threats, and announced restrictions on the sale and transfer of U.S. technologies to Huawei.
However, all these technologies have already gone through the clearance to show that they don't damage the security of the United States, that's why they are allowed to be purchased by us and sold by us worldwide.
Huawei has been incredibly successful without significant penetration of the U.S. market, Purdy said, adding that Huawei hopes to have conversation with the United States and asks for "trust through verification."
There is no evidence of any wrongdoing by Huawei, he said. "Blocking Huawei will not make America more secure."
The comments come amid growing optimism around the US-China trade talks that are likely to restart next week, as cited by the US President Trump on Tuesday. However, markets trade cautiously ahead of the key central banks’ meetings over the next week, with more easing unanimously expected.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Trapped in a narrowing price range
EUR/USD has charted a narrowing price range on a pennant pattern on the 4-hour chart. A break above 1.1056 would confirm pennant breakout and open the doors to 1.11. Focus shifts to ECB on Thursday.
GBP/USD: Tests 1-week-old support-line amid Bullish exhaustion near 50% Fibo.
Having failed to cross 50% Fibonacci retracement of June-September declines, GBP/USD tests one-week-old ascending support-line as it trades near 1.2360 during Asian session.
USD/JPY refreshes six-week highs near 107.70
USD/JPY probes the upside making a new six-week high near 107.70 as increased speculations of further BOJ easing continue to hurt the Yen while firmer Treasury yields and Japanese stocks underpin the sentiment.
Gold has sunk to the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement
The price of gold has sunk to the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the April-May and summer swing highs of 2019 with the next stop on the radar as being a 38.2% Fibo retracement down at 1446.
US NFIB Business Optimism Index: Decline is relative
American small business owners may have begun to worry about the economy and the trade war with China but their concerns appear yet minor in economic setting of the last decade.