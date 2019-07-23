Huawei Head Ren: Ready to sign 'no backdoor' deal with any country - Il Sole

In an interview with an Italian newspaper, Il Sole 24 Ore, Huawei Technologies, the Chinese technology and telecoms group right at the center of the US-China trade war, founder Ren Zhengfei said that his company is ready to sign a “no backdoor” agreement with any country.

Ren noted: “As far as we are concerned, we can sign a ‘no-backdoor’ agreement with any country.”