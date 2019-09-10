Huawei dropped one of its lawsuits against US Govt over seizure of telecom equipment

Adding to the improved risk sentiment, fuelled by the US President Trump’s confirmation on the US-China trade talks resumption, the Chinese technology giant, Huawei Technologies, reported that it dropped one of its lawsuits against US government over the seizure of telecom equipment, per Reuters.

No additional details have been provided on the same.

Meanwhile, USD/JPY holds the upside just shy of the 107.50 barrier while Treasury yields rally 1.80%-2.25% across the curve. S&P 500 futures trade modestly flat around 2,980 levels.