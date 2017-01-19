How to trade President Donald Trump - Harry Dent; 4% growth demographically impossible

Harry Dent, Financial author and Founder at Dent Research notes during the FX Street Panel: How to trade President Donald Trump?

Key Quotes

"4% Growth demographically impossible - cannot be at 250k hiring per month"

"Productivy another factor for growth, since early 80's productivity is back to zero."

"Regan had the biggest supply tax, therefore, cut taxes and deregulation all worked, not anymore."

"Trump walks into excess supply and the third biggest bubble in the U.S. economy."

"Trump is walking into something he does not understand."

"U.S. does not require more capacity - U.S. economy has been living from QE."