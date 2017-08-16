How Brexit is affecting the jobs market? - ING

How Brexit is affecting the jobs market? - INGBy Ross J Burland
Analysts at ING Bank explained that the latest jobs numbers were healthier than expected, with wage growth beating expectations.
Key Quotes:
"We still have our doubts that the rate of pay growth will increase to 3% next year as the Bank of England hopes, amidst elevated uncertainty and slowing economic momentum. You can read more about our thoughts on the latest jobs numbers here
But what might Brexit mean for the jobs market in the longer term? Whatever deal is agreed after Brexit, it's worth noting that there are currently more nationals born outside of the EU working in the UK, than those born in EU countries. Whilst numbers of workers from the EU may moderate over the next few years, the trend suggests that non-EU employees could fill any gaps created."
