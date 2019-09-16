Fresh headlines are crossing the wires on Saturday’s attack on the Saudi Arabian oil facilities, as Yemen’s Houthi military calls on Saudi Arabia to stop their aggression against their country.

Additional Comments:

Aramco oil plants are still a target. Attacks were carried out by drones with normal and jet engines.

Despite the threat of likely attacks on the Saudi oil facilities in futures, both crude benchmarks continue to correct the 20% upsurge, with WTI below $ 59 while Brent defends the 65 handle.