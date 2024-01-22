Houthi attacks in Red Sea causing bigger impact on supply chain than early pandemic

A maritime advisory firm Sea-Intelligence said the disruptions to shipping from the Houthi rebel attacks in the Red Sea are already more damaging to the supply chain than the early COVID-19 pandemic.
The vessel capacity drop is the second largest in recent years. The only single event with a bigger impact than the Red Sea crisis was “Ever Given,” the giant cargo ship that got stuck in the Suez Canal for six days during March 2021.
Market reaction
At the time of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is trading near 103.17, down 0.08% on the day.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD attempts to continue its winning streak on subdued US Dollar
The AUD/USD hovers around a psychological level at 0.6600 on Monday amid market uncertainty driven by discussions between the United States and the United Kingdom on intensifying actions against Iran-backed Houthi terrorists in Yemen. Nevertheless, the pair finds some uplift from a subdued US Dollar.
EUR/USD posts modest gains under the 1.0900 barrier on the softer US Dollar
The EUR/USD pair posts modest gains under the 1.0900 barrier during the early Asian trading hours on Monday. The European Central Bank's January monetary policy meeting on Thursday will be a closely watched event by traders.
Gold price holds below $2,030
Gold price drifts lower to $2,027 during the early Asian session on Monday. The robust US economic data have triggered the expectation that the Fed might delay interest rate cuts, which boost the US Dollar. The XAU/USD key support level is at the $2,000 psychological mark.
Grayscale’s Bitcoin sale unlikely to have driven BTC price lower, profit taking is likely driver
Grayscale, one of the largest crypto asset management firms and one of the issuers of the Bitcoin Spot ETFs, sold 60,000 BTC. While it may seem obvious that Grayscale’s Bitcoin sale likely increased the selling pressure on BTC, experts have presented an alternative view.
Week ahead – ECB and BoJ meetings in the spotlight
Japanese Yen loses ground ahead of BoJ decision on Tuesday. ECB meets on Thursday, will it push back against rate cut bets? Bank of Canada decides too, while the US releases GDP stats.