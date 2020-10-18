House speaker Pelosi has given the White House a deadline of Tuesday to reach agreement on stimulus package

The November 3rd election is just 16 days away as the US House speaker Nancy Pelosi has given the White House a deadline of Tuesday to reach an agreement on a stimulus package.

The Senate plans to vote Tuesday on a stand-alone bill to renew payroll protections which doesn't include any direct payments potentially kicking off a clash between the Senate and President Donald Trump, who wants to send $1,200 stimulus checks.

The equity markets will be tuned into the developments of this throughout the week.