House speaker Pelosi has given the White House a deadline of Tuesday to reach agreement on stimulus package

The November 3rd election is just 16 days away as the US House speaker Nancy Pelosi has given the White House a deadline of Tuesday to reach an agreement on a stimulus package.
The Senate plans to vote Tuesday on a stand-alone bill to renew payroll protections which doesn't include any direct payments potentially kicking off a clash between the Senate and President Donald Trump, who wants to send $1,200 stimulus checks.
The equity markets will be tuned into the developments of this throughout the week.
S&P500 Weekly Forecast: Choppy trading action expected to continue
EUR/USD: Lagarde and Powell take the stand on Monday
The EUR/USD pair closed the week in the red in the 1.1710 price zone, as speculative interest continued to prefer safe-haven assets. The coronavirus outbreak in Europe could result in the ECB easing further its monetary policy.
GBP/USD: Bearish as the UK prepares for a no-deal Brexit
The GBP/USD pair seesawed between gains and losses by the end of the week, ending the day unchanged yet around 1.2915, down from its Monday’s opening. GBP/USD is technically bearish.
USD/JPY: Lifeless above 105.00, risk skewed to the downside
The USD/JPY pair has settled around 105.40 for a third consecutive week, down in the last one amid prevalent risk aversion. US Treasury yields surged on upbeat US data, providing support to USD/JPY.
Gold looks poised to retreat toward $1,875
XAU/USD steadies near $1,900, looks to snap two-week winning streak. Safe-haven flows provide a stronger boost to USD than gold. The troy ounce of gold lost nearly $30 on Tuesday and struggled to recover those losses in the remainder of the week.
WTI oil ticks down from session highs at $40.90 after Baker Hughes data
Front-month WTI futures ae ticking down from session highs $40.90 after Baker Hughes reported the fifth consecutive increase in oil rigs. The US benchmark oil price had bounced up from session lows at $40.04 to erase previous losses.