House Of Representatives passes Democrats $2.2 Tln COVID aid bill as expected.

The US House of Representatives on Thursday approved a $2.2 trillion Democratic plan for fresh relief from the coronavirus pandemic, though objections from the White House and top Republicans are likely to doom it in the Senate, Reuters reported.

Republicans said the Democrats’ plan still costs too much, although Democrats have reduced the price tag by over a trillion dollars since May. The House vote was 214-207.

Market implications

The US dollar will be under scrutiny to end this week due to its correlation to the stock market and ongoing stimulus uncertainty.