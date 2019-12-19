The House of Representatives has secured majority vote to impeach US President Trump for abuse of power, the first of two articles they are voting on.

The House charged him with “high crimes and misdemeanors” and making him only the third president in history to face removal by the Senate, the NY Times reports.

Additional Details:

The votes on the first of two articles of impeachment — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — fell largely along party lines, after more than six hours of contentious debate that underscored the deep divisions in the country and among its representatives.

Still to come Wednesday evening is a House vote on a second article charging Mr. Trump with obstructing Congress, based on his directive for an across-the-board blockade of the impeachment inquiry. The second article was expected to pass on a similarly partisan basis.

Update

US House votes 230 to 197 to impeachment on President Trump.