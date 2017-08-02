House of Commons granted 'Green Light' - UK's Article 50 walking towards EU

Market sources reported that the House of Common cleared May's Brexit Bill that allows the UK government to initiate formal talks to exit the EU.

As of writing, GBP/USD pair is steady at 1.2534, however, there is evidence to expect higher volatility during the Asian session as traders digest PM May's next move to settle "the Best Deal" for Britain in one of the most dramatic divorces in political history.

EU wants to agree formula for Britain's exit bill - Reuters