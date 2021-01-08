US House Democrats eye quick impeachment vote if pence rebuffs attempt to remove President Donald Trump from office.

CNN reported how Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her leadership team are ''considering a lightning-quick impeachment process if Vice President Mike Pence and the Cabinet refuse to take unprecedented steps to remove President Donald Trump from office in less than two weeks' time, according to multiple Democratic sources.''

"This is urgent -- this is an emergency of the highest magnitude," the California Democrat told reporters Thursday. "My phone has been exploding with 'impeach, impeach, impeach.' "

Trump was back to Twitter earlier with a video 2:41 long, coming through on a reported pledge earlier to release a video on "national unity" tonight.

Trump has now officially conceded that a new US administration will be inaugurated on January 20.

Market implications

Biden's White House is predicted to support stocks and weigh on the US dollar which is could be on the verge of an upside correction prior to the next downside leg.