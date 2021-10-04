Hopson to acquire 51% in Evergrande’s management unit for HKD 40 billion - Cailian

The Chinese media outlet Cailian Press is reporting that a Hong Kong-listed property developer, Hopson Development, is mulling an acquisition of about 51% of the Evergrande Real Estate deal of around HKD 40 billion.
No further details are reported on the same.
Earlier today, it was reported that shares of the debt-laden Evergrande Group were suspended for trading in Hong Kong.
Evergrande’s offshore payment is due today, which has a 5-day period for dealing with administrative issues.
Market reaction
The risk sentiment remains at the mercy of the Evergrande news, as light trading persists amid a week-long holiday in China.
The S&P 500 futures shed 0.20% on the day while the AUD/USD remains in lows just above 0.7250 amid a return of risk-off flows.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles1.1600 amid the dollar's rebound
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.1600, struggling to extend the upside amid resurgent US dollar's demand, as the risk appetite takes a hit on the renewed China Evergrande fears. Bears remain hopeful unless witnessing a 200-HMA breakout.
GBP/USD remains poised to meet 1.3500 amid risk aversion, USD rebound
The GBP/USD pair remains subdued in the Asian session, keeping its range below 1.3550. The pair opened higher and quickly retreated toward the session’s low near 1.3535 compromising nearly 40-pips movement. Downbeat economic data, Brexit woes continue to strike sterling.
Gold eases towards $1,750 amid sour sentiment
Gold pares intraday gains near a one-week high during early Monday, up 0.16% on a day near $1,763 by the press time. Fresh fears concerning the US-China trade relations and the suspension of the Evergrande shares in Hong Kong probe gold buyers of late.
Bitcoin attempts to retest $50,000 as downside risk increases
Bitcoin price was consolidating as it trended lower since the September 6 swing high. Interestingly, this downswing resulted in the formation of a bullish pattern that broke out on October 1. The resulting rally pushed BTC through overhead barriers.
US jobs highlight the week ahead
In the week ahead, the US September employment report is the high-frequency data highlight. It is the last non-farm payroll report before the November 2-3 FOMC meeting, which, barring a significant downside surprise, will decide to begin the gradual reduction of the Fed's bond purchases.